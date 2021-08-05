Biden Gets First 3rd Circ. Seat As McKee Takes Senior Status

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Theodore A. McKee, a Clinton appointee, is assuming senior status in a move that marks the Third Circuit's first vacancy during President Joe Biden's administration. Judge McKee's senior status notice, which was received by the federal judiciary on Wednesday, comes after 27 years on the bench following stints as a Pennsylvania federal prosecutor and Philadelphia jurist, among other roles. Judge McKee, who was born in 1947, was confirmed to the Third Circuit in 1994 and served as the bench's chief jurist between 2010 and 2016, according to his judicial biography. Judges are eligible for senior status after they reach...

