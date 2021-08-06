House Subpoena Power Wins In McGahn Case, With Caveats

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- In a one-page opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, sitting en banc, dismissed the lawsuit brought by the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on the Judiciary seeking to enforce its subpoena of former President Donald Trump's White House counsel Donald F. McGahn.[1] More significant, though, was that the en banc court vacated a prior panel ruling that had thrown into doubt the House's power to obtain federal judicial enforcement of its subpoenas. The case — Committee on the Judiciary v. McGahn — called into question the viability of a critical tool used to compel cooperation...

