Merchant & Gould Partner Appointed Judge In Minneapolis

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 9:03 AM EDT) -- A Merchant & Gould PC partner and stakeholder who specializes in intellectual property litigation has been appointed a judge in Minnesota's Fourth Judicial District in Minneapolis, the firm announced on Thursday. Rachel C. Hughey, a member of Law360's 2020 Intellectual Property Editorial Advisory Board, will join the bench in September, replacing the retiring Judge Margaret A. Daly in a term that ends in January 2027, according to the firm's announcement. Hughey regularly litigates IP disputes involving patents and trade secrets, according to the firm. She also handles state law business torts and appellate disputes in commercial litigation matters. She has a...

