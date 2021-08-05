Panel Says Pa. Pot Law Lets Users Sue For Wrongful Firing

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania workers who are fired or discriminated against for using medical cannabis products have a private right to sue under the state's Medical Marijuana Act, a Superior Court panel ruled Thursday. The unanimous three-judge panel's precedential decision said the state Legislature didn't intend for the Pennsylvania Department of Health to be the only party capable of enforcing the 2016 law, and opened the door for workers to sue to enforce a clause that says employers can't discipline or discriminate against state-certified medical cannabis patients. "The issue presented herein is one of first impression for the appellate courts of this commonwealth," Judge...

