Cannabis Co. Wants Out Of Utah Medical Pot Licenses Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Utah cannabis company has asked a judge to dismiss claims that it conspired with Utah regulators to obtain a highly coveted cannabis license at the expense of other applicants, arguing that the plaintiff has failed to state claims that are specific and relief-worthy. In a motion filed Aug. 5, Truth North of Utah LLC argued that the plaintiff's allegations of civil conspiracy against True North are "obscure and factually vapid." "Dissatisfied with its unsuccessful bid at obtaining a coveted license to cultivate medical cannabis in Utah via a highly competitive process, Plaintiff's scorched-earth Complaint blindly cast blame on nearly everyone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS