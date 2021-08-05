LA Courts Will Require Workers To Be Vaxxed After FDA's OK

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Superior Court, which has faced fines for violating COVID-19 safety protocols, announced Thursday that it will require the 4,600 employees of the nation's largest trial court system to be vaccinated once federal regulators grant final approval for a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination will be a condition of employment and the court's employees will be required to submit proof of vaccination through a portal no later than 45 days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rolls out final approval for one of the vaccines. LASC Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor said in a statement that the court "has a...

