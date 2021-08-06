Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBD Co. Isn't On The Hook For Vape Seller's IP Spat

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge dismissed with prejudice a vape distributor's claims that it "innocently" purchased trademark-infringing products from a national CBD distributor and also ruled that the CBD distributor's cross-claims of trademark infringement were valid.

U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmund filed an order Thursday saying vape distributor All About It LLC did not provide enough evidence to prove it was sold batteries by CBD distributor BMZ Partnerships containing its mark and logo.

Among other things, Judge Edmund cited All About It's lack of documentation, such as invoices, receipts and bills. She also said an affidavit by All About It manager...

Law Firms

