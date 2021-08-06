CBD Co. Isn't On The Hook For Vape Seller's IP Spat

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge dismissed with prejudice a vape distributor's claims that it "innocently" purchased trademark-infringing products from a national CBD distributor and also ruled that the CBD distributor's cross-claims of trademark infringement were valid. U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmund filed an order Thursday saying vape distributor All About It LLC did not provide enough evidence to prove it was sold batteries by CBD distributor BMZ Partnerships containing its mark and logo. Among other things, Judge Edmund cited All About It's lack of documentation, such as invoices, receipts and bills. She also said an affidavit by All About It manager...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS