Gov't Launches $1B COVID Insurance Scheme For Live Events

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 10:26 AM BST) -- The U.K. government has launched a £750 million ($1 billion) COVID-19 insurance backstop for live events, providing a lifeline to organizers who have been unable to buy cancellation cover on the commercial market as the pandemic lingers on. HM Treasury said it had worked with Lloyd's of London on the Live Events Reinsurance Scheme. The program will support the U.K.'s £70 billion live event sector from the risk that gigs and sporting events are canceled because of government-ordered lockdowns for 12 months. It will start in September. "The events sector supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country, and I know...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS