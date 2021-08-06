FCA Sets Out Disclosure Rules For Investment Firms

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 3:04 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog set out proposed disclosure rules on Friday that investment firms authorized in the U.K. will have to follow under a future prudential regime for the sector, which is aimed at boosting competition and ensuring companies can fail without causing disruption. The Financial Conduct Authority said the planned disclosure requirements for investment companies will apply from January 2022. The proposals will come in force under the forthcoming Investment Firms Prudential Regime, which will require companies in the sector to maintain sufficient capital and have adequate risk controls. Larger investment companies must disclose information to the regulator about their risk management and...

