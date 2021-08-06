Credit Suisse To Pay Out $400M More To Greensill Investors

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 1:31 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said on Friday that it will pay out $400 million to investors by Aug. 10 in its latest installment of refunds to clients who poured $10 billion into four supply-chain finance funds that were linked to troubled Greensill Capital. The Swiss bank's asset management arm said that it will return the outstanding money in its latest payout after it terminated the funds linked to Greensill in March. Credit Suisse has distributed a total of approximately $5.6 billion to investors in the funds since March. The latest $400 million package will bring the total amount paid back to approximately $5.9...

