Allianz To Pay Out €900M In Claims From Europe Floods

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 1:43 PM BST) -- German insurer Allianz SE said on Friday that it will probably pay out €900 million ($1.1 billion) to policyholders affected by flooding in Europe in July, although more than half of the costs will be covered by reinsurance. The company said in a financial results briefing that it had been making interim payments of up to €10,000 per customer in the wake of the devastation, which swept through Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands from July 12. More than 200 people have so far been confirmed dead in the disaster, while hundreds more remain missing. "We acted quickly without any...

