3 More Firms Delay Office Returns, Mandate COVID Vaccines

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP, Cozen O'Connor and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP this week became the latest law firms to announce employees won't have to return to the office until well after Labor Day — and they will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so, Law360 Pulse has learned. A number of BigLaw firms that previously had planned to reopen their offices around Labor Day are shifting those plans to later in the year as increasing concern about the more contagious delta variant appears to be superseding the pressure to return to pre-pandemic "normal" business practices. Cozen O'Connor will require proof of full...

