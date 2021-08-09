CPS Money Laundering Liability Theory On Shaky Ground

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 11:24 AM EDT) -- In June, the Crown Prosecution Service, or CPS, introduced a significant change to its legal guidance on the prosecution of money laundering offenses.[1] The change concerns Section 330 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, which criminalizes the failure to report knowledge or suspicion of money laundering in the regulated sector. The guidance explains that previously "the CPS did not charge under Section 330 where there was insufficient evidence to establish that money laundering was planned or undertaken." With immediate effect, the CPS announces that it will now prosecute in precisely these circumstances because "Section 330 … creates an obligation to...

