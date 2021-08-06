PTAB Reverses Its Denial On Rehearing In Philip Morris IPR

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- After previously denying a Philip Morris bid to review an R.J. Reynolds vaping patent due to a looming district court trial, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has reversed course and instituted review because the infringement case has been stayed. In a rare decision granting a request for rehearing Thursday, the PTAB agreed that an earlier decision denying inter partes review under Fintiv should now be reversed. The PTAB said when it issued its initial denial in November, a parallel district court case in Virginia involving the patent owned by Reynolds' RAI Strategic unit was scheduled to go to trial roughly...

