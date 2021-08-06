Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Upholds Sex Toy Patent In Case It Initially Declined

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld the validity of six claims in a Novoluto GmbH patent covering a stimulation device for women that was challenged by EIS GmbH, finding the claims weren't shown to be invalid as obvious.

The board initially declined to review U.S. Patent No. 9,763,851, but reversed course on rehearing in August after it determined it had failed to give appropriate weight to Novulto's expert testimony about the prior art. But the board ultimately concluded that the four prior art patents do not disclose the claimed invention, a sexual stimulation device for the clitoris.

"Based on...

