The 6 Biggest Moments From ENRC's Fraud Trial

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 6:18 PM BST) -- Leaks, lies and drunken boasts: after two months of courtroom drama the trial in which Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. accuses the Serious Fraud Office of conniving with Dechert LLP is almost over. The High Court trial has been shaken by explosive testimony as mining giant ENRC, the Serious Fraud Office and Dechert fight it out. (iStock) Explosive testimony has rocked the proceedings. Contractors have admitted to breaking the law by leaking information, and a formerly prominent attorney has denied lying on the stand after being cornered by last-minute evidence. As the High Court trial breaks for August in preparation for closing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS