UK Inhaler Maker Spurns Philip Morris For £958M PE Takeover

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Carlyle Group-led group has reached a £958 million ($1.33 billion) agreement to buy U.K.-based inhaler developer Vectura Group, the companies said Friday, and the target is calling off a previously inked sale to tobacco giant Philip Morris as a result. Under the terms of the transaction, an entity called Murano Bidco Ltd. — which is indirectly controlled by funds managed by Carlyle Europe Partners V — will acquire Vectura Group PLC for 155 pence per share, according to a statement. That's five pence more per share than the deal with Philip Morris International Inc., which was announced July 9 and valued...

