NY Public Defender Eunice Lee Confirmed To 2nd Circ. Seat

Law360 (August 7, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Longtime New York public defender Eunice C. Lee won Senate confirmation to a Second Circuit vacancy on Saturday, overcoming sharp Republican objections to her lack of experience in civil litigation. Lee cleared the chamber in a 50-47 vote. The confirmation followed a similarly divided approval in the Senate Judiciary Committee a few weeks ago, when Lee narrowly avoided a tie that could have delayed floor debate on her nomination indefinitely. She becomes one of just a few Black judges to serve on the Second Circuit. The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, namesake of the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS