Justices Urged To Reverse Samsung Win In App Store IP Case

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been urged to undo Samsung's victory at the Federal Circuit, which overturned a lower court decision upholding a rival's patent for delivering apps to electronic devices through web-based app stores. In a July 30 certiorari petition docketed Thursday, Rain Computing Inc. said that the Federal Circuit erred in reversing a Massachusetts federal judge's decision upholding its patent. The district judge found that the phrase "user identification module" did not render the disputed claims invalid for being indefinite, but the panel said the phrase was a "means-plus-function" limitation, which requires the patent specification to describe how to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS