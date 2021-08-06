CPSC, Chinese Co. Recall 2M Fire-Prone Dehumidifiers

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of more than 2 million dehumidifiers manufactured by China-based New Widetech, saying there have been more than 100 instances of the machines causing fires, leading to more than $17 million in fire damage. The CPSC and the company announced the recall on Wednesday, and it affects dehumidifiers sold across the country under more than 20 brand names, including Whirlpool, Honeywell, Idylis and Aeon Air. According to the recall notice, the dehumidifiers were sold at Lowe's, Costco, Walmart, Menards and other retailers between February 2009 and August 2017, and include 25-, 30-, 35-,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS