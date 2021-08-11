4 Things To Know About 2nd Circ. Nominee Beth Robinson

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson knows a thing or two about making history. Beth Robinson By ascending to the Green Mountain State's highest court in 2011, she became one of the country's only out LGBTQ state supreme court justices at the time. President Joe Biden nominated her last Thursday to fill an opening on the Second Circuit left by the death of Judge Peter W. Hall, a fellow Vermonter, in March. If confirmed, she would be the first openly LGBTQ female judge for a federal appellate court. Those benchmarks evoke Justice Robinson's influential role in LGBTQ civil rights, both in...

