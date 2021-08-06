Justices Asked To Hear Fight Over Indiana Univ. Vax Mandate

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A group of Indiana University students lodged an emergency petition Friday urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their lawsuit challenging the public institution's policy mandating that students get a COVID-19 vaccine before the fall term, just days after the Seventh Circuit ruled against them. Eight students completing undergraduate, master's and doctorate studies sent their emergency application to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who handles emergency appeals from the Seventh Circuit, and asked the justices to grant them relief by Aug. 13. The students specifically asked the Supreme Court to examine whether the university's on-campus vaccination policy violates their constitutional rights...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS