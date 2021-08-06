Gov't Wants To Keep Higher Duties On StarKist Tuna Intact

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Government attorneys urged the Federal Circuit to keep in place a 35% duty on tuna products imported by StarKist Co. Friday, telling the panel that the company's tuna salad lunch pouches should not be considered prepared meals for customs purposes. The government said that the appeal court should leave in place a November ruling from the U.S. Court of International Trade that turned away a number of StarKist's attempts to secure a lower duty ruling. In its brief, the government said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection correctly classified the imports as "fish, whole or in pieces, but not minced."...

