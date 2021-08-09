GSK Redo Doesn't Cure Generics' 'Skinny Label' Uncertainty

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- While the Federal Circuit may have walked back part of an induced infringement ruling that left the generic-drug industry warning a fundamental law had been gutted, attorneys say the court's revised opinion last week still leaves generics makers steeped in uncertainty. When the Federal Circuit revived GlaxoSmithKline's $235 million infringement verdict against Teva in October, the generics industry said the court had created a situation where companies could no longer sell generic versions of drugs with labels that carve out uses that are still patent protected. Following the uproar, the panel vacated its ruling, reheard the case and on Thursday issued an opinion the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS