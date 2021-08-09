Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

GSK Redo Doesn't Cure Generics' 'Skinny Label' Uncertainty

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- While the Federal Circuit may have walked back part of an induced infringement ruling that left the generic-drug industry warning a fundamental law had been gutted, attorneys say the court's revised opinion last week still leaves generics makers steeped in uncertainty.

When the Federal Circuit revived GlaxoSmithKline's $235 million infringement verdict against Teva in October, the generics industry said the court had created a situation where companies could no longer sell generic versions of drugs with labels that carve out uses that are still patent protected.

Following the uproar, the panel vacated its ruling, reheard the case and on Thursday issued an opinion the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!