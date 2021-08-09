La. Seafood Biz Not Covered For Tree Damage, Theft Loss

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge freed Western World Insurance from having to pay a seafood and produce shop for losses it incurred after a tree struck its building and thieves broke in through the damaged roof, saying the store failed to install a burglar alarm as required by the insurance policy. U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe tossed Harvey Sweet Shop and Seafood's suit against Western World on Friday, siding with the insurer that the policyholder did not meet a coverage precondition and never paid for building damage coverage. The policy "clearly states that coverage for theft is conditioned upon Harvey Sweet...

