Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

La. Seafood Biz Not Covered For Tree Damage, Theft Loss

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge freed Western World Insurance from having to pay a seafood and produce shop for losses it incurred after a tree struck its building and thieves broke in through the damaged roof, saying the store failed to install a burglar alarm as required by the insurance policy.

U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe tossed Harvey Sweet Shop and Seafood's suit against Western World on Friday, siding with the insurer that the policyholder did not meet a coverage precondition and never paid for building damage coverage.

The policy "clearly states that coverage for theft is conditioned upon Harvey Sweet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!