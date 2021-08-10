Embracing ESG

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Environmental, social and corporate governance factors are becoming increasingly important to investors, legislators and regulators. In this ongoing Expert Analysis series, in-house counsel share how their roles, and their companies, are adapting.Executing a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion programming, through recruitment, inclusive legal pipelines and community empowerment via pro bono efforts, can ensure a strong environmental, social and governance proposition, says Gayle Littleton at Exelon Corp.Building employee well-being into corporate environmental, social and governance priorities required our legal team to focus more closely on cross-functional collaboration within the company and increased communication with our board of directors and shareholders, says Julia Brncic at Cigna Corp.Now that the climate crisis is seen as an existential threat, the stakes couldn't be higher — or the challenges more daunting — for the general counsel, who must enlist all parts of the company for support while providing both a legal and ethical road map on how to respond, says Frank Jimenez at Raytheon Technologies Corp.The opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the organizations, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.

