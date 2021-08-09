Family Fights For Coverage In Denmark's $2B Tax Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A family of financial service advisers told a Kentucky federal court that Travelers Indemnity Co. needs to defend them against claims that they were part of a $2.1 billion tax scheme to defraud the Danish government, saying their policy covers claims of negligence. The Tew family said Friday that five lawsuits brought by Denmark's tax authority, known as Skat, included claims of negligence that the Tews had failed to realize that third parties were submitting bogus tax refund claims on their behalf. The family also said Travelers owed them coverage because Skat's complaints alleged a loss of use of property in the...

