9th Circ. Won't Resurrect Malpractice Suit Against O'Melveny

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday refused to revive a bankrupt company's malpractice claims against O'Melveny & Myers LLP, finding that a California federal court was right in affirming an arbitrator's finding that the firm didn't violate Golden State ethical rules while representing the company. The three-judge panel rejected a pair of appeals from Aletheia Research and Management's bankruptcy trustee, declining to nix the district court's decisions confirming an arbitration award, granting summary judgment in favor of the firm and denying him leave to file an amended complaint. In an eight-page order, the Ninth Circuit shot down trustee Jeffrey I. Golden's contention...

