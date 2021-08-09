Biden To Scrap Trump's Most-Favored Nation Drug Pricing

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's administration has proposed doing away with the Trump-era "most-favored nation" policy linking Medicare reimbursement for dozens of drugs to lower prices paid in other countries, saying in a notice that it's exploring "all options" for improving access to care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued a notice of proposed rulemaking Friday, saying it intended to rescind and remove the regulation, which was blocked by federal courts and never took effect. The public has from Tuesday until October to submit comments on the move. "We will continue to carefully consider the comments we received on the November...

