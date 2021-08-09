Lloyd's To Focus On Crypto-Crime In Insurtech Project

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 1:36 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London said it has chosen nearly a dozen technology companies for its incubator project, to help develop insurance products related to cryptocurrencies, cyber-attacks and claims modeling. The specialist insurance market said on Friday that it selected 11 businesses out of 179 applicants for the next round of its Lloyd's Lab program, which acts as an incubator for small and midsized insurtech businesses. The next group will be the seventh cohort to pass through the program, which was launched in 2018 as part of a modernization drive for the 330-year-old marketplace. "The decision to invite insurtechs with expertise in digital...

