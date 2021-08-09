Pension Savers Struggling With Complex Fees, Study Says

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 3:15 PM BST) -- Two out of three Britons surveyed find information on fees on retirement savings too complex or difficult to locate, according to research by a pensions provider on Monday, as the government considers ways to make the system more comprehensible. London-based PensionBee said 67% of people polled by the firm were left in the dark over fee structures. The study also found that just under half — 47% — of respondents do not know how much they are paying in administration fees to their pension provider, and 24% said they don't know how to find that information. The survey, carried out in...

