Launderers Using Younger Irish Bank Customers As 'Mules'

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 2:55 PM BST) -- Irish banks processed more than 700 money-mule transactions totaling €5 million ($5.9 million) in the first half of this year, a banking trade body has said, amid signs that criminals are using younger account holders to launder illicit cash. There is concern that crooks are actively recruiting younger adults to move their dirty cash as jobs dry up because of the COVID-19 crisis, with most of the incidents involving bank accounts of people aged 18 to 24, the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland said on Friday. The figures were released by FraudSMART, a fraud awareness initiative led by the Banking &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS