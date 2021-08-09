SFO Launches Fraud Probe Into UK Entrepreneur Woodhouse

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 11:12 AM BST) -- Britain's fraud-fighting agency said Monday it is investigating entrepreneur Gavin Woodhouse over suspected fraud and money laundering offenses linked to investments he offered in hotels and care homes. The Serious Fraud Office said it has launched a formal investigation into investments that Woodhouse sold to U.K. investors between 2013 and 2019. The SFO said it suspects the scheme, which included selling investments in care homes and hotels, involved fraud and money laundering but did not give further details. The white-collar crime agency said it is investigating Woodhouse and the companies with which he is involved, but did not give details of...

