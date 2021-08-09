Irish Data Authority Looks Into FATCA, EU Data Compliance

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 12:21 PM EDT) -- The Irish data protection authority will engage with the appropriate bodies within the country to ensure Ireland's agreement that allows the transfer of financial information to the United States is in line with European Union data law, the authority said. In a letter dated Aug. 6, the data authority acknowledged concerns raised by a group of American citizens living in Europe that agreements allowing information about U.S. citizens to be sent to the U.S. violate Europe's privacy rules. "Insofar as the concerns you raise relate to the processing of personal data, the DPC will engage with the appropriate Irish authorities," said...

