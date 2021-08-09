Lawyers, Auditors Launch Crypto Fraud Group In London

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 5:21 PM BST) -- A group of law firms and forensic accounting professionals on Monday launched a networking platform for people who work on digital asset crime, a scourge an expert says cannot be fought by crime enforcement alone. The new Crypto Fraud and Asset Recovery network will be a learning platform for professionals to broaden their knowledge and share practical experience on dealing with scams that involve digital financial assets such as cryptocurrencies, the group said. Founding members of the network are Grant Thornton, Essex Court Chambers, Rahman Ravelli, Asset Reality, Osborne Clarke, RPC, Stewarts and Twenty Essex. Crypto-related fraud, which involves cryptocurrency theft and...

