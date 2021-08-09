Adviser Faces £1.3M FCA Fine For Pension Transfer Failings

Law360, London (August 9, 2021, 2:15 PM BST) -- The City watchdog has recommended a fine of £1.3 million ($1.8 million) for a pension advice boss who encouraged hundreds of Britons to transfer their savings out of the British Steel Pensions Scheme, according to a decision note published Monday. The Financial Conduct Authority said that 68-year-old Geoffrey Edward Armin was "seriously incompetent" in the pension advice he gave to customers, and has recommended he be banned for life from working as a pension adviser. The FCA said the findings in its decision note are provisional and a final ruling would be issued by the body's Upper Tribunal, after Armin makes...

