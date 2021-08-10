Director Banned For Running Unauthorized Pension Fund

Law360, London (August 10, 2021, 2:44 PM BST) -- The former head of a U.K. call center has been banned for eight years from directing a company after putting over £200,000 ($277,000) in retirement savers' money at risk by operating an unauthorized pensions plan. The Insolvency Service said on Monday that Philip Hopkinson got individuals to transfer £200,000 into his unregistered pensions fund, called Target Source Media Pension Scheme, in breach of the Pensions Act 2004. "Hopkinson breached the duties placed on him as a director of a limited company and, as a result, members of the public have been unnecessarily put at risk and have potentially lost funds from their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS