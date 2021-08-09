UK Takeover Panel Sets Auction For £1B Inhaler Co. Vectura

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s regulatory panel responsible for mergers and acquisitions said Monday Philip Morris and a Carlyle-led consortium will have the chance to go head-to-head in an auction for Vectura Group that could value the British inhaler maker at £1.02 billion ($1.42 billion) or more. The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, which is based in London and oversees deals involving U.K.-traded companies, said in a statement that the two competing buyers — tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc. and a Carlyle Group-led entity called Murano Bidco Ltd. — will face off in a competition auction set to take place between Wednesday, Aug....

