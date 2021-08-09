Allen & Overy Nabs 7-Partner Tech Team From White & Case

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Allen & Overy LLP on Monday announced it has lured a seven-partner technology team from White & Case LLP distributed across four locations, including San Francisco and Silicon Valley, where it will open two new offices as part of its continued U.S. and California expansion. Bijal Vakil and Daren Orzechowski will co-lead the firm's global technology practice from Silicon Valley, with partners Eric Lancaster and Alex Touma joining them there. Shamita Etienne-Cummings and David Tennant in Washington, D.C., and Adam Chernichaw in New York round out the team, which is focused on patent and intellectual property litigation and technology and fintech...

