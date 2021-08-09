ABA To Amend Model In-House Counsel Registration Rule

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association on Monday approved a resolution amending a model rule for the registration of in-house counsel who work for an employer outside a state where they are licensed to practice law, as it sought to eliminate ambiguity on which in-house lawyers the rule applies to. In a 334-16 vote, the group's House of Delegates endorsed a proposal to cut language that limits the registration to in-house attorneys who are employed by an organization that "consists of activities other than the practice of law or the provision of legal services." The updated language seeks to eliminate confusion relating to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS