Faegre Drinker Mandates Vaccination, Delays Office Return

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP is the latest BigLaw firm to require employees working at its offices to be fully vaccinated in a bid to contain the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus, which is already threatening reopening plans across the country. Starting Monday, Faegre Drinker's employees, as well as clients of the firm, will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entering an office, a spokesperson told Law360 Pulse. "Effective August 9, all colleagues and visitors entering a Faegre Drinker office must be fully vaccinated," the firm said in a statement. "We adopt these measures with the health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS