Akerman Nabs McGuireWoods Bankruptcy Expert In DC

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP has hired a former McGuireWoods LLP bankruptcy expert as a partner for its bankruptcy and reorganization practice in Washington, D.C., where he'll focus on complex Chapter 11 cases and debtor and creditor rights, the firm announced this month. John H. Thompson has advised on business reorganizations, cross-border insolvency matters, and for financial institutions on trading contract and derivatives issues, the firm said. He's represented big-name Chapter 11 debtors including Enron, Worldcom, Northwest and LyondellBasell, and creditors in the Takata, First Energy and White Star bankruptcies, it said. "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring companies across all industries significant disruption,...

