Time's Up Chair Resigns Amid Cuomo Harassment Scandal

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 12:29 PM EDT) -- Attorney and Time's Up leader Roberta A. Kaplan resigned from the charity's board Monday in the wake of revelations about the role she played in disparaging a woman who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Kaplan, also a founding partner of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, stepped down from her role atop Time's Up's board of directors after a damning report published last week by the New York attorney general's office, which found Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women, said Kaplan okayed a draft of an op-ed letter attacking the first woman who accused Cuomo of misconduct. Time's Up...

