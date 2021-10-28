Ex-NY Gov. Cuomo Criminally Charged With Groping

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 28, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Albany County Sheriff's Office on Thursday charged former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with forcible touching, following his resignation prompted by the state attorney general's conclusion that he sexually harassed 11 women. The misdemeanor charge was filed with the Albany City Court and appears to be related to claims by Cuomo's former executive assistant, Brittany Commisso, that the governor groped her breast and buttocks in the executive mansion. "A misdemeanor complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court," said state court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen. "As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be...

