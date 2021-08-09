FTC Wants More Info On AbbVie's $550M Device Deal

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has requested more information about AbbVie's planned $550 million purchase of Soliton, a Houston-based company that makes medical devices for the treatment of cellulite and to aid in tattoo removal. Soliton Inc. said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that the FTC had issued so-called second requests to the companies, requiring more information about the deal. The requests also extend the deadline for enforcers to review the move until 30 days after the companies comply. "The company and AbbVie continue to work cooperatively with the FTC staff in its review of...

