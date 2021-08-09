Clarivate's $5.3B ProQuest Buy Delayed Under FTC Scrutiny

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Clarivate PLC said Monday it was pushing back the deadline for its planned $5.3 billion buyout of ProQuest because of an in-depth Federal Trade Commission probe and will rework part of the deal's financing as a result of the delay. The London-based analytics giant announced that it was moving the outside date for completing the deal to the end of the year, but that either party could later extend the deadline until April 29, 2022. The agreement was originally set for completion by Nov. 8. The developments followed the FTC July 28 launch of an in-depth probe of the deal by...

