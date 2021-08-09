Katten Inks Deal Over $950M Malpractice Suit Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP has reached a settlement in principle that would end CashCall Inc.'s $950 million malpractice suit ahead of a California state court trial that was slated to begin later this month, according to a proposed order filed jointly by the parties Friday. Details of the settlement were not included in Friday's filing, which said that the parties said they need "additional time to formalize the settlement and prepare the necessary agreements." The trial was scheduled to begin on Aug. 16 with pretrial hearings scheduled for Aug. 9 and 10. The parties said they would file an update or...

