Circle Floats Bank Charter To Bolster Key Fintech Services

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Circle, the company behind a popular digital token linked to the U.S. dollar, said in a regulatory filing that it was considering pushing for a national bank charter as a way to move some of its payment processing services in-house. Circle Internet Financial Ltd. said Friday in a proxy statement that it relies heavily on third parties for services such as payment processing and wallets. Circle bills itself as a "payments and treasury infrastructure for the internet" that helps online businesses accept and send payments using either blockchain technology or traditional financial networks. It's also the company behind the "stablecoin" known...

