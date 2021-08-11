M&A Atty Team Leads Are Rarely Women, Study Finds

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Female attorneys are underrepresented as lead advisers on mergers and acquisitions at major law firms such as Wachtell, Davis Polk and Cleary Gottlieb, according to a new study slated for publication in the University of California, Irvine Law Review. Looking at the top 100 deals by dollar value between 2014 and 2020, the study found that women were appointed as lead buy-side counsel just 24 of the 243 times the role was designated. The share of women as lead counsel on these deals did not stray far from 10% in any given year. The data indicate "that the percentage of women as...

