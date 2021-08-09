Retention Is Key To Meaningful Diversity At Law Firms

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Diversity has become the proverbial elephant in the room for the legal world, as it is no secret the industry is coming up short when it comes to having a diverse workforce. The American Lawyer's 2021 Diversity Scorecard, which records the average number of full-time minority attorneys at top law firms, reports only 18.5% of all attorneys are minorities, and only 10.9% of all partners are minorities.[1] While some law firms actively engage in efforts to improve these statistics, many others shy away from even releasing data, perhaps deterred by fears of reputational harm due to their lack of progress, decreased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS